ANDERSON, KATHRYN

ANDERSON (Gates), Kathryn Lynn "Kathy" Age 68, of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by family. Kathy was born September 23, 1951, in Keokee, Virginia, daughter of Theodore & Lena Kate (Livingston) Gates. She was a graduate of Kiser High School. Kathy met her beloved husband, Steve Anderson on a blind date in 1982 at Tall Timbers. They married in 1990 uniting their families. Kathy retired from Reynolds & Reynolds in 2007. She had a strong faith in God and love for her children & especially her grandchildren. She loved taking them to the movies, shopping, and cooking for them. She also enjoyed traveling and dancing. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Lena Kate (Livingston) Gates and sister, Billie Morris. She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Anderson; son, Brad Kerr, wife, Corrie; daughter, Lisa (Kerr) Mathenia, husband, George Mathenia; stepdaughter, Nicole (Anderson) Bodnar, husband, Ray; grandsons, Jaxson Kerr, Brandon & Nolan Mathenia; step-grandsons, Tommy Thompson, Blake & Braydon Bodnar; sisters, Noaka (Joe) Greenwood, Theda Gates; brother, George Gates, wife, Cathy; numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She always brought love and a smile wherever she went. Memorial service to be held at a later date due to family travel. If desired family and friends can make donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or Kettering Cancer Center, 3700 Southern Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429. Send condolences to the family by signing the Guestbook at www.routsong.com.

