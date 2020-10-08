X

ANDERSON, KEARNEY

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ANDERSON, Jr., Kearney Leggett Age 74 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away October 1, 2020. Funeral Service 1pm Saturday, October 10, 2020, at All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3805 Kings Highway Dayton, Ohio 45406, Please wear masks. Internment Dayton National Cemetery. Pryor Funeral Home.

