Anderson, Kent

Kent Duane Anderson age 76, of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday August 8, 2023 at Village at the Greene in Beavercreek. Born on August 7, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to Arthur A.E. Anderson of Palarne, Sweden and Florence M. Towle of Hammond, Indiana. Brother of the late Larry A. Anderson of Washington Township and survived by three sisters. Great grandson of Marcus Morton Towle of Hammond, Indiana, noted entrepreneur and civic leader. Graduate of Fairborn High School and studied at Wright State University, Washington & Lee School of Law and the University of Dayton. Employed by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce where, among other responsibilities, he created the Leadership Dayton Program and the Victory Theatre restoration project. Moved to the Rike's Division of Federated Department Stores as personal assistant to the Chairman, and later as an operations superintendent. Moved to the Victory Theatre Association as its first managing director, sponsored by the Junior League of Dayton, where he led the effort to purchase the Theatre by the Association, began the 1866 building's restoration and created the Victory's annual theatre season. Following his work at the Theatre, he created the Dayton Business Journal and worked as a free-lance writer for Virginia W. Kettering to create an oral history of Kettering Medical Center, before moving to the Dayton Chapter of the American Red Cross as its chief development officer. In 1999 Kent created p4A.com ltd, an on-line valuation database for antiques and fine art serving the library and appraiser markets. He sold the business and retired in 2018. Kent was a long-time member of the Dayton Antiques Study Club, where he served as president and program chairman. He was a member of the Dayton and the Beavercreek Rotary Clubs and led the citizens committee to plant Japanese cherry trees throughout Beavercreek and Greene County. Private service Medway Cemetery, Medway. Ohio.



