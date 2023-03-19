Anderson, Larry Kent



Larry Kent Anderson, 73, of Springfield, passed away March 13, 2023 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born October 7, 1949 in Urbana, the son of Leo and Juanita (Stewart) Anderson. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the US Army. He was retired from Cooper Energy. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed going to cruise-ins. He also enjoyed collecting coins. He was very patriotic and was known for his great sense of humor. Survivors include two children, Nicole (Charles) Shelley and Clint (Kristine) Anderson; grandchildren, Paige Shelley, Sophia Anderson, and Brooke Shelley; brother, Ronald Anderson; sister-in-law, Evelyn Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Ray Anderson, and by his parents. A memorial service will be held for Larry at a later date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

