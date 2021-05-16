<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689839-01_0_0000689839-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689839-01_0_0000689839-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">ANDERSON, Patricia Ann <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">69, of Springfield, passed away May 13, 2021, in Springfield <br/><br/>Regional Medical Center. She was born November 26, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Lewis B. "Tom" and Helen (Combs) Lannom. Patricia was a member of the Church of <br/><br/>Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Survivors include one daughter, Kelly Anderson; two grandchildren, Ethen, Victoria and Charles Anderson, Jr.;<br/><br/>Patricia's loving companion for many years, Dale Brown; <br/><br/>siblings, Mikeual Lannom, Steven (Debra) Lannom and Vickie (Paul) Parker; two half-sisters, Judith and Jackie and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Anderson, Sr.; two brothers, Donald and Thomas Lannom and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday in the </font><font size="2" color="#000000">JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN <br/><br/>FUNERAL HOME.</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. </font><br/>