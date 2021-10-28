dayton-daily-news logo
X

ANDERSON, Ronald

ajc.com

Obituaries

ANDERSON,

Ronald James

Ronald James Anderson, age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away October 24, 2021, at his nieces' residence. Ronald was a life-long resident of

Middletown. He was born on June 10, 1935, to Roy and Elsie (Bosier) Anderson. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was

honorably discharged in 1958. He was employed for many years at Mike's Body Shop. He really loved dirt track racing, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the V.F.W. in

Middletown. Ronald is survived by his nieces; LuAnne Back and Diane Back, nephew; Jeff (Ann) Bach, great-nieces;

Elizabeth and Rebecca Bach, and cousins; Roxie, Carolyn and Jerry. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister;

Eleanor Back. Visitation on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. There is a graveside service at 12:30 at Woodside Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Bach officiating. Condolences can be sent to


www.bakerstevensparramore.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

In Other News
1
FELTEN, Ross
2
CASSADY, Timothy
3
ALLEN, Albert
4
DAY, Jacqueline
5
GREGSTON, Michelle
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top