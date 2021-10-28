ANDERSON,



Ronald James



Ronald James Anderson, age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away October 24, 2021, at his nieces' residence. Ronald was a life-long resident of



Middletown. He was born on June 10, 1935, to Roy and Elsie (Bosier) Anderson. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was



honorably discharged in 1958. He was employed for many years at Mike's Body Shop. He really loved dirt track racing, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the V.F.W. in



Middletown. Ronald is survived by his nieces; LuAnne Back and Diane Back, nephew; Jeff (Ann) Bach, great-nieces;



Elizabeth and Rebecca Bach, and cousins; Roxie, Carolyn and Jerry. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister;



Eleanor Back. Visitation on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. There is a graveside service at 12:30 at Woodside Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Bach officiating. Condolences can be sent to



