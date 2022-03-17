ANDERSON, Ruth

ANDERSON (Downing), Ruth Lois



97, passed away March 14, 2022, at Forest Glen in Springfield, OH, after a brief illness. She was born August 4, 1924, in Dayton, OH, to Boyd and Madge (Rector) Downing. She married William C. Anderson March 7, 1946. Her parents, a sister (Margaret), brother (Dick), husband Bill and great-grandson Sully all preceded her in death.



She is survived by their 3 children, Jim (Joyce) of Beavercreek, Linda (Vic) Cox of Kalispell, MT, and Jeff (Cara) of Springfield; 7 grandchildren, their spouses and 16 great-grandchildren



also survive, Lisa Brown (Chris Tobe) (Lindsay and Patrick), Mark (Kelli) Anderson (Aiden and Kody), Jennifer (Shae) Wright (Colt and Scout), Sam (Laura) Cox (Tanner, Wayne, Wyatt and Will), Adam (Melissa) Anderson (Aubrey and Adalynn), Nick (Tora) Anderson (Scout and Everett, arriving in June), and Katy (Zach) Ayres (Zoey and Kane). Ruth worked 20 years at Viles Super Valu and IGA in Enon, OH. Ruth and Bill took many trips by car and train to Montana and enjoyed trips to see friends in Louisiana where they lived for a few years in the late 60's.



They made many memories with family and friends camping, playing cards and they were great dance partners.



Ruth was a donor to the WSU School of Medicine so a graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.

