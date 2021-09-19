dayton-daily-news logo
ANDERSON, Selick

ANDERSON, Selick

Age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Stanley McDowell officiating. Walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

