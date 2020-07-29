ANDERSON, VALERIE

ANDERSON (nee Miller), Valerie "Val" Valerie "Val" Anderson (nee Miller), of Liberty Twp., passed away July 26, 2020, at age 69. Beloved wife of Dann R. Anderson; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Margie Miller; step-mother of Michele (John) Shanahan, Keith (Barbara) Anderson, and Brian (Denise) Anderson; step-grandmother of 6; sister of Roger (Jane) Miller, Gary (Beverly) Miller, and Greg (Betsy) Miller. Visitation Monday, August 3, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:15 AM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040. Masks will be REQUIRED and social distancing followed. Memorial donations may be directed to ASPCA. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.

