ANDERSON, VALERIE

ANDERSON (nee Miller), Valerie "Val" Valerie "Val" Anderson (nee Miller), of Liberty Twp., passed away July 26, 2020, at age 69. Beloved wife of Dann R. Anderson; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Margie Miller; step-mother of Michele (John) Shanahan, Keith (Barbara) Anderson, and Brian (Denise) Anderson; step-grandmother of 6; sister of Roger (Jane) Miller, Gary (Beverly) Miller, and Greg (Betsy) Miller. Visitation Monday, August 3, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:15 AM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040. Masks will be REQUIRED and social distancing followed. Memorial donations may be directed to ASPCA. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Funeral Home Information
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH
45040