Anderson, Wanda L.

Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 5, 2024, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

