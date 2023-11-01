ANDORFER (Gray), Sharron L.



Sharron Lea (Gray) Andorfer, age 82, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Friday, October 27, 2023. She was born in Valparaiso, Indiana, the daughter of Walter and Gladys Gray on July 26, 1941. Sharron entered this world alongside her twin brother, Warren "Buck" Gray. They were the second of two sets of twins born to their parents. Compared to her robust brother, Sharron was very small and was given the nickname "Punky" at birth. This affectionate term of endearment stayed with Sharron throughout her years. She remained little but she was fierce. Sharron was very proud of her roots as a Native American. She was a member of the Minnesota Ojibwe Chippewa Tribe. In 2017, Sharron took a trip of a lifetime and went to the White Earth Reservation for their annual Pow-Wow in the company of her children Dana, Paul and Tonya. Sharron was an accomplished equestrian and a long-time member of Sweet Adelines Gem City Chorus. Sharron was a world traveler. Sharron also loved musicals and poetry. She especially loved Maya Angelou and had the opportunity to see Maya Angelou, in-person, in the company of her daughters, Dana and Tonya. Sharron was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Warren "Buck" Gray and her sisters Jeanne Stutzman and Jackie Berkey. In her passing, she will finally be reuinted with her beloved son, Kirk Gray Andorfer. Sharron is survived by her children Dana Williams, Paul "PJ" (Becky), Tonya Odadzin and Christopher (Kenya). She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren: Amanda, Tony, Adam, Andrew, Gage (Jennifer), Christopher "CJ", Cain, Gabe, Brodey, Liam, Cassie, Lindsey, Jack, Ben, TJ, and Max. Sharron also was blessed with a great-granddaughter, Baylee. Sharron did not know a stranger and had gained many friends in her long and full life. She was loved widely and will be missed deeply by all who knew her. To quote her beloved Maya Angelou, Sharron was "Phenomenally. Phenomenal Woman". In her life, Sharron set up a scholarship in memory of her son, Kirk, after his untimely passing in 1990. The scholarship is designated for graduates of all Springfield City and Clark County high schools majoring in fine arts or music. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 9:30-10:30am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am Friday at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Sharron will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Kirk Andorfer Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Springfield Foundation, 333 N. Limestone Street, suite 201, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





