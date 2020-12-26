X

ANDREWS, Cathleen

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ANDREWS, Cathleen J.

Cathleen J. Andrews, age 54, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. Cat was born in Des Moines, IA, and was a 1984 graduate of Fairfield High School. She was a baker, a quilter, and a motorcycle enthusiast who loved the Cincinnati Zoo. Survivors include her two daughters, Tiffany and Nichole Andrews; one son, M. Scot

Andrews, Jr; and 6 grandchildren; brothers, Bill Maston, Jim Maston, and John Maston and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Patricia Maston. Visitation will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, from 10:30AM until time of services at 12:30 PM at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Crown Hill Memorial immediately

following. Condolences may be left for the family at


www.Webb-Noonan.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.