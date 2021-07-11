dayton-daily-news logo
ANDREWS, Patricia K.

Patricia K. Andrews, age 79, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born

January 16, 1942, in Coshocton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Thelma (nee Tish) Sprenkel. Mrs. Andrews was a teacher in the Hamilton City Schools for many years. She

enjoyed traveling, sewing, and knitting and spending time with her family. She was

married to Walter V. Andrews and he preceded her in death on May 1, 2017. Mrs. Andrews is survived by two daughters Pam (Shane) Isaacs and Lori (Chris) Justice; six grandchildren Shaylan, Adrienne, and Christian Isaacs, Alex and Alyssa Pleva, and Brennen Justice; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.


