ANDZIK, Paul Anthony Age 58, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was a graduate of Northmont High School, 1980, Sinclair Community College, 2003 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Ohio National Guard. He had been working for the Gudorf Law Group in Clayton for the past 20 years. Paul was also a former councilman for the Village of Clayton and retired after 26 years as a professional Pyrotechnician. He enjoyed computer gaming and was part of the World of Tanks, STEELEAGLE, was his gaming handle. Paul was also a member of the Silver Star Outlaws Korea 1988 and an honorary member of Leedy's of Clayton. He is survived by his siblings: Theresa Seman of MI, Velma Piercey of West Milton, Martha Lohnes of Clayton, brother: Louis Andzik of Dayton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Rudolph and Helen (Dorche) Andzik Sr., brother: Rudolph Andzik Jr. and sister: Patricia Andzik. A public walk through visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with memorial services following with Dr. Adam Wirrig officiating. Inurnment will be held privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please maintain social distancing. The link to view the memorial service can be found at the bottom of Paul's obituary at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

