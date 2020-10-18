ANELLO, Ronald Ronald Anello peacefully passed away on October 9, 2020. Ron was a proud Dayton Flyer, a teacher, coach, and athletic director for 36 years in Dayton Public Schools, finishing his career as a Stivers Tiger. After serving in the U.S. Army, he earned his degree at the University of Dayton where he played basketball for the legendary Tom Blackburn and was a member of the 1962 NIT championship team. Ron is survived by his wife, Carole; daughter, Katie (Chris) Brookshire; son, Tony (Tracy); granddaughters, Evelyn and Estelle; siblings, Gloria Pribe and Eileen Anello and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Joanne (Ernie) Zienka. A Funeral Service will be held at Noon on October, 24 at St. Charles Borromeo Church. The church requires all in attendance to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Dayton's Champion & Scholars Fund or Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

