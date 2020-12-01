ANGEL, Della A.



Age 98, passed away on November 29, 2020. She was born in Tazewell, Tennessee, on November 8, 1922, the daughter of the late Parks Dewey and Hester (Moore) Collingsworth. She married Rev. James F. Angel on March 30, 1940, in Yancy, Kentucky. Della was a member of the East River Road Baptist Church in Fairfield, where Rev. Angel served as minister for 24 years, and she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Della is survived by her daughter, Jo Everett and husband Robert of Vandalia, Ohio; son, James Angel and wife Patricia of Columbus, Indiana; granddaughters, Lisa Everett and Laura Angel-Lalanne; as well as three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Rick Everett; and five siblings. There will be a Private Funeral Service and Burial. The family suggests memorials be made to the East River Road Baptist Church, 4525 River Road, Fairfield Ohio 45014. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

