37, passed away on September 10, 2022. She was born October 7, 1984, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Claude and Terri (nee Carpenter) Angel. Megan was a 2003 graduate of Fairfield Senior High School. She held various positions during her career, with her last job at M.C. Tank. She is survived by her parents, her dedicated partner Bobby Miracle and his parents Lonnie and Donna Miracle, her adored son Ulric, sister Gretchen (Will) Price, her cherished niece Virginia, uncle and aunt Mike and Susan Carpenter, aunt Rebecca Angel, grandmother Jeanne Carpenter, grandfather Albert (Zella) Carpenter, and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother Brandon Angel, her grandparents William and Kathryn Angel and her uncle Robin Angel. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering to celebrate Megan's life on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 4-7 pm at the Michael Colligan Lodge in Veterans Park, 20 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Megan's family would like to give special thanks to her nurse Mike and all of the staff in MICU at UC Medical Center.

