ANGLIN, John Herbert



John Herbert Anglin passed away on February 19, 2021. He was born on August 25, 1937, to Floyd and Mary (Cox) Anglin. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School class of 1956. John married the love of his life, Darla Schatzle, on April 30, 1960. They were married 54 years at the time of her passing in 2014. John was drafted into the Army in 1960 and honorably discharged in 1962. He worked at National Distillery in Cincinnati while cultivating a love of antiques begun at age 15. He attended Reisch



American School of Auctioneering in Mason City, IA in 1967. John transitioned to a full time auctioneer in 1974 and earned his real estate license in 1982. He was a graduate of the Certified Auctioneers Institute at Indiana State University and earned the Accredited Auctioneer of Real Estate designation. John joined the Ohio Auctioneers Association in 1967 and was active throughout his career serving first on the board of



directors and then as President in 1979. He was also appointed to two terms on the Ohio Auction Commission in 1988 and 1992. John was inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 1990. He enjoyed classic cars, his beloved pets, live music and sharing a meal with friends. John was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his children Randy (Cheryl) Anglin, John "Mick" (Heidi) Anglin and Andrea (James) Anglin. Granddaughters Chelsey (Zak) Anglin-DeVotie and Shiloh (Rob) Ceballos. Great-grandchildren Jonathan Lane and Sawyer with a third due in March. Siblings James (Ruth) Anglin and Yvonne Hetrick as well as numerous cousins,



nieces, nephews and auction friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. Funeral ceremony will be held at 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH., on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Chaplin George Ragan officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas of Cincinnati.

