ANGLIN, STEPHEN

ANGLIN, Sr.,



Stephen Walter



Age 77, passed away on June 16th, 2021, peacefully at his home in the North Carolina mountains with his family



surrounding him with love.



Steve was born October 1, 1943, in San Bernadino, CA, to Walter C. Anglin and Frieda (Townsend)



Steve is survived by his wife Lisa Rabius Anglin, daughters Teresa Anglin, Kelly Anglin; son JR Anglin (Paula); daughter Lezli Anglin; his step-children Kyle Schulte (Kristy), Casey Schulte (Kayla) and Kelli Green (Bryan); sister Cindi Daddabbo (Tony); grandchildren, Brooke (JD),



Toni, Alexandria, Stephen (Anna), Dwight, Kelsey, Dawson, Alyssa, Kinsey (Jayson) and Derek; nine great-grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren. His loving extended family and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; first loving wife Mary Ellen Anglin; daughter Stephanie Rae Anglin; sister, Laura Hunter; great-grandson Carson; his favorite Uncles Rube and Harley



Steve was raised from a young age in Hamilton, Ohio. Steve met his first wife Mary at Garfield High School. They married on November 17, 1962, and had five children. Steve and Mary were happily married for 29 years until Mary's death in 1991. Steve married his second wife Lisa in July 1996 and resided in Otto, NC.



Mr. Anglin was a staple for many years on Route 4 in Hamilton and Fairfield, owning several Automotive Sales business's



including Anglin Fine Cars. Steve was a successful business man and entrepreneur, owning multiple companies. He was successful in his hometown of Hamilton as well as in Otto, North Carolina.



Steve was a member of the Hugh L. Bates Masonic Lodge #686 in Hamilton, OH. where he was a Master Mason 3rd degree for over 56 years.



Steve didn't know a stranger. He met so many lifelong friends from his love of classic cars, motorcycles and boats. Steve was honest, trustworthy and hardworking. He did business on a handshake and that meant everything. He taught his children to be respectful, to work hard and to treat people right. He was a humorous man who always had funny stories and antics to share with his grandchildren.



Steve was gracious and generous. He was funny and had a golden heart. He was the best story teller. He always had a



lesson of life to share. Most of all Steve was full of life and love.



We love you Dad! Thank you for always supporting our lives and dreams. Thank you for being the best at everything. Thank you for your endless love!



Steve Anglin, one of the GOOD ONES! A Legend!



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 25th, at 1pm at Civitan Club, 1381 Hunter Rd, Fairfield,OH



In honor of Steve's favorite pastime, please drive your vintage car, hot rod or motorcycle to his celebration.

