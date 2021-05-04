ANKENEY, Kelly Jane



59, of Xenia passed away May 2, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 24, 1961, in Springfield, the daughter of Forrest J. "Dutch" and Freda A. (Hakes) Barclay. Kelly had graduated from Southeastern High School. She was a member of the Eagles, Xenia Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, spending time at the beach, and being with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Kent D. Ankeney; two children, Christopher (Taylor) Ankeney of Springfield and Natalie (Corey) Shelton of Xenia; two grandchildren, Ava Ankeney and Maisley Shelton; brothers and



sister, Lonnie (Bobbie Jo) Barclay, Debbie Barclay (Tom Waugh), and David Barclay; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family, friends, and her beloved dogs. She was preceded in death by brother, Larry Barclay; and by her parents. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 pm, Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Garlough Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

