ANKENEY, Michael

Michael J. "Mike" Ankeney, 72, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Sycamore Hospital, Miamisburg.



He was born April 21, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of



the late Sherl and Barbara (Hoover) Ankeney.



Mike worked for many years with the Miamisburg recreation department as an umpire and with playground activities. He was a member of First Church Miamisburg where he was the custodian for many years. Mike served as an usher at church and he loved his church family. Mike spent his free time attending his children and grandchildren's extracurricular activities. He was an avid Ohio State football fan and University of Kentucky basketball fan. Mike was known for enjoying watching TV, especially old westerns and ME TV. He liked listening to music. Some of his favorites included Gospel Quartet music, the Gaither Band, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia C. Ankeney; children, Karyn (Doug) Baker, Laura Ankeney, and James (Tiffany) Ankeney; grandchildren, Melanie and Jordan Baker, Bria and Lily Ankeney; brother, Edward (Pam) Ankeney; sister, Beth Todd; as well as several nieces and nephews.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at First Church Miamisburg, 446 N. Heincke Rd, Miamisburg. Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM with Pastor R. W. Moody officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg.



