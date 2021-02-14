X

ANTHONY, Jackalyn A.

Age 81, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. She was born to Lester, Sr. & Anna Wagner on March 12, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio. Jackalyn was a 1957 graduate of

Randolph High School and retired from Leland (GE Aviation) after forty-plus years of service in the payroll department. She was a ladies auxiliary member of VFW #9582, AMVETS #99 and American Legion #668. Preceded in death by her

husband, Donald Anthony, and her brother, Lester Wagner, Jr. Survived by her daughter, Vicki Blumenstein (Andrew);

sister, LaFern Smith; grandchildren, Laura & Daniel; very

special friend, Russell Worley; numerous nieces, nephews,

other relatives & many friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m.,

Monday, Feb. 15, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment Polk Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 12-noon, Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. To leave a special

message for the family, please visit


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


