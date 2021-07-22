dayton-daily-news logo
ANTONELLI, Joyce

Obituaries

ANTONELLI, Joyce

Age 72, of Centerville, passed away on July 18, 2021. Joyce graduated from Beavercreek high school and Ohio University. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Mary

Jeanette Alsip. Joyce is survived by her husband Roger Antonelli; sons Ryan, Mike (Jenna), and Jeff; grandchildren, Emmett and Giuliana; sister, Marilyn Taylor; and other extended family and friends. A visitation will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a service to follow at 12 pm. Burial at Mt. Zion Park cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in recognition of the excellent care they provided Joyce. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

81 North Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

