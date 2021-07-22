ANTONELLI, Joyce
Age 72, of Centerville, passed away on July 18, 2021. Joyce graduated from Beavercreek high school and Ohio University. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Mary
Jeanette Alsip. Joyce is survived by her husband Roger Antonelli; sons Ryan, Mike (Jenna), and Jeff; grandchildren, Emmett and Giuliana; sister, Marilyn Taylor; and other extended family and friends. A visitation will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a service to follow at 12 pm. Burial at Mt. Zion Park cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in recognition of the excellent care they provided Joyce. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH
45459
https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral