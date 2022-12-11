APPENZELLER, Robert

APPENZELLER, Sr.,



Robert C. "Bob"



Robert C. Appenzeller Sr. (Bob), 99. died peacefully on December 4, 2022, at Hearth and Home Retirement Community in Vandalia, OH. Born August 24, 1923, to Charles and Lillian Appenzeller in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his son, Robert Appenzeller Jr. (Kathy), and daughter Rebecca Cain (David), five grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his soul mate of 68 years- Phyllis Joan Appenzeller in March of this year. Bob was a 1942 graduate of Fairmont High School and served in the U.S Naval Reserve during World War II in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Tucson (CL-98) as Ensign and promoted to LTJG. Prior to active duty, he attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and earned a BSME in 1945. His civilian life began with Delco Products (GM) in 1946 as an engineer specializing in electric motor manufacturing. He then transitioned to representing special machine manufacturers and acquired a small machine shop; Machine Products Corporation (MPC) in 1956. MPC grew rapidly under his leadership, becoming the premier source for specialized machines used in electric motor production. He was also a private pilot, Beechcraft Bonanza aficionado, and enjoyed the freedom to make customer visits on short notice. The aircraft enabled vacations in Marco Island with the family, his second home and his Shangri-La. Bob lived a full and inspiring life, blessed with good health and a sharp mind from take-off to landing. "Take time to smell the roses" was one of his favorite lines. He was fascinated and intrigued by details, whether it was the birds at "Questover" or the design of a machine. Frankly, he forever lives on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. Visitation will be December 15, 2022, from 12-2pm at Trostel, Chapman. Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH, with a graveside service following at Dayton Memorial Park Section 3. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



