Apple, Betty Dohn

Betty Dohn Apple, age 80, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024. She was born on August 20, 1943, in Middletown, the daughter of Edward and Nora (Nelson) Dohn.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, David Dohn.

Betty is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Apple; three children, Doug (Allison) Apple, Robin Dokas (Beth Spendlove), Beth (Jeff) Lairson; four grandchildren; three great grandchild; sibling, Dr. Michael (Dr. Anita) Dohn. Per Betty's request there will be no memorial service held.

