APPLEGATE, Carolyn

Age 84 of Miamisburg, OH, passed away August 6, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mt. Summit Cemetery, US 36 in New Castle, IN. Once composed, a full obituary and announcement of a memorial service to be held in Dayton, OH, will be posted on the funeral home website at www.arpprootfh.com. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown, OH 45327.

