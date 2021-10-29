ARBOGAST, Carol Lea



72, of Springfield, passed away October 27, 2021, in her home following a lengthy illness. She was born December 14, 1948, in Valley Head, West Virginia, the daughter of Warren and Arizona (Ware) Arbogast. Carol was retired from International Harvester. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, camping, and



especially spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Bob Pennywitt of South Charleston; grandchildren, Angel and Angela Pennywitt; great-grandsons, Axton and Jaxx; special sister, Jean Hesson; special sister-in-law, Debbie Davis; and her very dear friends, Patty, Teresa, and Olive Kiley, Tammy Sanderson, Pam Peterman, and Kim Mackey. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel



"Danny" Arbogast, and her parents. Special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Miami Valley for the wonderful care they gave to Carol. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with



Chaplain Rick Tettau officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



