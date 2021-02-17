Arbogast, Stanley

ARBOGAST, Sr., Stanley Rodger



73, of Springfield, passed away February 15, 2021. He was born May 9, 1947, in Valley Head, West Virginia, the son of Warren and Arizona (Ware) Arbogast. Mr. Arbogast enjoyed fishing and hunting and was retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Survivors include three children, Stanley R. (Jennifer) Arbogast, Jr., Lisa Vest and Jenny Arbogast; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; siblings, Steve (Betsy), Carol, Leanna, Janice, Katie and Jean; special friend, Deborah Davis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Randall; a sister, Louella; and his



parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Aaron Cydrus officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Masks will be required. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com