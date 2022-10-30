ARCHDEACON,



Gregory Stephen



Gregory Stephen Archdeacon, AKA "Arch", passed away peacefully in his home on October 21, 2022. Greg was born September 25, 1969, in Hamilton, Ohio. Beloved husband to Christine, loving father to Stephanie (AJ) Albanese and Megan Archdeacon. He is survived by mother, Janice Archdeacon, his brother, Michael (Lynne) Archdeacon, and stepsons Eric (Erin) and Adam (Melanie) Pace, their children, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Proceeded in death by his father, Thomas Archdeacon. Arch was a great friend to all who knew him. A memorial mass will be held at 10am, Nov. 9th at St James the Greater Catholic Church, Cincinnati. A celebration of life will follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to JDRF.org or stjude.org.

