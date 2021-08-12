ARCHDEACON, Susan C.



Age 42 of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. She was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on January 8, 1979, the beloved daughter of Joseph G. and Karen (Posey) Archdeacon.



Survivors include her parents, Joseph and Karen Archdeacon; six siblings, Joseph John



Archdeacon III, Brian (Lindsey) Archdeacon, Marianne Linardos, Daniel Archdeacon, Kristen (Stephen) Schneider and Craig Archdeacon; five nieces and nephews, Caitlin, Joey and Peter Linardos, Anna Maria and Elizabeth Archdeacon.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30 am, Monday, August 16, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am Monday in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am-10:30 am



Monday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Adam's Recovery Center or Cincinnati Right to Life. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



