AREHART, Sandra Lee



Age 81, of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 14, 1940, in



Dayton, the daughter of Caroline F. (Burk) and Edward C. Nies.



Sandy is survived by her husband, James D. Arehart, whom she married July 27, 1963; her son: Brian J. (Sandee) Arehart; and daughter: Allison Lee (Edward C.) Heigel; grandchildren:



Jordan (Marcus) Celestin, Jillian Heigel, Alayna Arehart and Alex Arehart; great-granddaughter: Austyn Celestin; sister-in-law: Rhea Arehart; as well as cousins: Frances Longberry and Randy (Noris) Hartman; and many other relatives and friends.



Sandy was an avid and accomplished quilter, belonging to several local quilting clubs including St. John's Methodist Church Quilters and Miami Valley Quilters Guild.



A gathering for friends and family will be held 5-7 PM, Thursday, May 27th at McColaugh Funeral Home. A memorial



service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, May 28th, at Peace



Lutheran Church, where friends may gather from 10:00 AM until the time of service. She will be interred at Mt. Zion Park following the memorial service.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com