ARGABRIGHT, Sheila M.



Age 52, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She is now free of stress and pain. She had been battling many different things for about a year. She was preceded in death by her father Eldon "Butch" and brother Kevin "Bubba". Before all the illness set in, she worked for McMaken's and McGregor's. She loved singing Karaoke and the social life that came with it. She loved the color purple and tie dye. Sheila is survived by her mother, Margie; sister, Sheri; many cousins and a lot of special friends, including her dog, Tucker, who was the light of her life. She is now at peace with her dad and brother whom she missed so much. A celebration of life gathering will be held at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE 6-8 PM, Wed., July 14, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family would love donations to help with final expenses. You can give thru Sheila's funeral home obituary page or in attendance



Wednesday. Wear purple or tie dye. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

