ARGENTATI, Clayton Anthony



Clayton Anthony Argentati, lovingly known as "Papa," passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 15, 2021, at the age of 90. He was an avid athlete and traveler, a hard worker and handyman, and above all a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arline Argentati; their six children, Patti Argentati (and Bill Johnston), Lynn Oswald, Susan Argentati, Donna Argentati (and Phillip Carr), Clayton (and Margaret) Argentati, and Gary Argentati; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Clayton always did what was right, loved to eat and play ball, and will be very missed. A special thank you to VITAS Healthcare for keeping him comfortable and treating him like family. He's now building a deck in heaven after a quick game with Babe Ruth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Niles Road, Fairfield, Ohio, 45014 with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. in the church narthex. Interment will be private at Saint Mary Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio, at a later date. Online condolences are available at



