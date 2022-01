ARGEROPLOS, Matthew



Age 36, died Dec. 15, 2021, in Steamboat Springs, CO. A



native of Dayton, graduate of Centerville H.S. and has a bachelor of arts degree. Survived by his mother Sarah Stanton,



father Bill Argeroplos, brothers Michael, Christopher, Billy D.



Argeroplos and Christopher Stanton, grandmother Carole Woolcock and other family. Graveside service, Germantown Cemetery, Germantown, OH, on January 22, 2022, at noon.