ARING, Janet E.



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard; son, Dan (Christie) Aring; granddaughters, Kelly Aring and Libby (Jordan) West; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom; and brother, Bob Eyer. Funeral services will be 1PM, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 12PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park.



