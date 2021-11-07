ARING, Janet

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard; son, Dan (Christie) Aring; granddaughters, Kelly Aring and Libby (Jordan) West; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom; and brother, Bob Eyer. Funeral services will be 1PM, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 12PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. To leave the family a special message, please visit


