Armentrout, Dennis

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">ARMENTROUT, </font><font size="2" color="#000000">Dennis Frank<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 77 of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. He was a veteran of Vietnam having proudly served in the U.S. Army. Dennis retired from Trame Mechanical Services with many years of service. He was an active member of <br/><br/>Englewood United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Rev. Kimberly (Darryl <br/><br/>Fairchild) Armentrout of Dayton, son and daughter-in-law: Matthew (Annette) Armentrout of MI, grandchildren: Chris Armentrout, Emily Armentrout, Maya Fairchild, 5 sisters, <br/><br/>nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Wanda Armentrout, parents: Everett and Maye (Hays) Armentrout, 1 brother and 3 sisters. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 <br/><br/>Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the funeral home with Rev. <br/><br/>Deborah Stevens officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Englewood United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19, the family asks that you please maintain social distancing. To view the service for Dennis and to leave an <br/><br/>online condolence, please visit </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.KindredFuneralHome.com</u></font></p><br/>

