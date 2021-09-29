ARMS, Terrence Lee



"Terry"



61, of Springfield, passed away September 26, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born September 4, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Nellis and Dixie (Suddeth) Arms. Terry worked as a mechanic at BST Trucking in London, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Survivors include his mother, Dixie Arms; twin brother, Tim (Terri) Arms; other siblings, Eddie (Jannie) Arms, Diana Arms, Christopher (Lisa) Arms, Vickie Amrine, and Valerie Wood;



nieces and nephews, Matthew Arms, Brandi Byerly, Elizabeth Lansing, Branden Arms, Erikka Amrine, Timothy Lansing,



Jordan Arms, Sarah Wood, and Ian Wood; Tyler Ratliff, who was like a son to Terry; and many aunts, uncles, other family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 pm, Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with a possible service at 7:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

