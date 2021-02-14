X

ARMSTRONG, Janet H.

Janet H. Armstrong, 78, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2021. Janet was born in Urbana, Ohio, on May 4, 1942. She graduated from

Tecumseh High School, Class of 1960. She attended Riverside White Cross School of Nursing, Class of 1963. She spent her working career helping others as a nurse in the Dayton area and then for the State of Ohio.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elta Hess, and sister, Nancy Evans. Janet is survived by her husband, David; children, Darren and Julie; grandson, Zane and brother, Alan. Janet enjoyed boating on the Great Lakes, traveling across the U.S., cruising throughout the Caribbean, and camping with friends and family, including many winters in Sebring, FL. The family will have a private

memorial at a later date.


