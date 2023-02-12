X
Dark Mode Toggle

ARMSTRONG, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ARMSTRONG, Robert Lynn

ROBERT LYNN ARMSTRONG, 81, of Springfield, passed away at the Springfield Masonic Community Pathways on Monday evening, February 6, 2023. Bob was born in Grass Valley, California on April, 25, 1941, the son of the late Robert L. and Coral E. (Shahan) Armstrong. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Yost Superior Company following 49 years of service. Bob is survived by his wife, Martha G. (Gardin) Armstrong; children, Savage Armstrong, Bobby Armstrong, and Ginger Armstrong; step-children, Todd D. Haynes and Alfred Haynes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Tonie Ridge. He was preceded in death by a wife, Velma L. Haynes Armstrong and stepson, Troy Haynes. Services will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
WESTBROCK, Trudy
2
ALLEN, William
3
BARTLETT, Paige
4
CAIN, Helen
5
BROWN, Ardelle
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top