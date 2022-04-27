ARNOLD, Clarence



"Honey Bee"



Age 86 of Hanover Township, Ohio, passed away on April 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 29, 1935, in Beattyville, Kentucky, the son of Roland and Julie (McIntosh) Arnold. On September 22, 1956, he married Gloria



Margrave in Liberty, Indiana. Clarence was employed for many years at Standard Oil Company and Ford Motor Company. He was an avid beekeeper, loved gardening and could fix anything. He is survived by three children, Nancy (David) Payne, Jerry (Peggy) Arnold, and Jeff (Shelly) Arnold; three grandchildren, Nikki (Josh) Smith and Corey and Katie Arnold; three great-grandchildren, Nate, Elijah, and Liam Smith; one brother, Jay (Betty) Arnold; two sisters-in-law, Marcia Arnold Watts and Carol (Claude) Gabbard; and many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Arnold; four brothers, Clyde, Virgil, Ernest and Dudley Arnold; and one sister, Reba. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Amy Arnold



officiating. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Parkinson Support and Wellness, 260 Stetson St., Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences may be made at



