ARNOLD, Daniel



Daniel was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 21, 1930, and departed this life Monday, May 14, 2021. He attended Dunbar High School and graduated in 1949. Daniel was fond of



airplanes and joined the Air Force after graduation and served as a flight engineer



during the Korean War. After his service in the Air Force,



Daniel worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an aircraft mechanic, subsequently he was employed at General Motors, Kimberly Clark, and then returned to General Motors where he worked as a Millwright until his retirement in 1991.



Daniel was a member of the Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and member of the



benevolence committee. His hobbies include traveling with his wife Katherine, playing golf, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and other family members. Aside from this Daniel had an affection for aircraft which includes model airplanes and was a private pilot and owned an ultra-light aircraft. Additionally, Daniel was a businessman with his close friend Marvin Hill who passed away in April of 2019. They were joint owners of H and A Insulation the first black owned insulation business in the city of Dayton.



Daniel is preceded in death by Goosbie Arnold, his father; Ella-Mae Moncrief, his mother; and Ronnie Arnold, his brother. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife Katherine Arnold; sons, Rodger Arnold, Kevin Arnold (Valerie); daughters, Kristie Clay, and Karen Unsworth (Dan); brother Greg Arnold; cousins, Bootsie Arnold and Kenny Arnold. His grandchildren include: Tenille Arnold, Camille Simmons, Endia Arnold, Juanita



Tucker, Jennifer Coley, Alicia Cotton, Shawn Stewart, and Chloe Lewis; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild Journee Winchester; a host of nieces, cousins, and other family members and friends. The family will have a private service due to COVID-19.

