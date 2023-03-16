Arnold, Julia

X

Julia L. Arnold, 76, of Springfield, passed away March 14, 2023 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 14, 1947 in Springfield, daughter of the late John and Patricia (Lahy) Pavelka. Julia had worked at Revco for 42 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo. Survivors include three children, Terry Arnold, Jr., Patricia (James) Baise, and Scott (Alona) Arnold; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two siblings, John Pavelka, Jr. and Margaret Timmons. Friends may call from 9-10 am Monday at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

