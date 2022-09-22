ARNOLD, Margie Sue



It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Margie Sue Arnold at her home on September 20, 2022, age 85. She was ready, and she looked forward to seeing Jesus face to face. Margie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was blessed with a loving extended family and many great friends. Margie was born on January 26, 1937, in Rose Hill, Virginia, to Nathan and Lillie Campbell. After graduating from Ross High School, she excelled in several occupations in addition to being an exceptional homemaker. On June 1, 1957, Margie married William E. Arnold. Together they celebrated over 65 years of marriage, and he survives. When they were married, she said there were two things she never wanted to do: farming and camping. However, she grew to love living on the farm with Bill in Oxford, Ohio, all of their married life. They enjoyed camping across much of North America up until the time of her passing. Church life was important to Bill and Margie; seldom were the church doors open that they were not there. Most Sunday afternoons involved fellowship with church friends either at someone's home or at a restaurant. A fixture at her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's events, Margie witnessed countless music programs, plays, and sporting events. She was a fierce competitor at cards and board games, and she enjoyed puzzle solving. Margie was the loving mother to three children: Charles E. (Kimberly), William J. (Beatrice), and Vicki (James Webster); eleven grandchildren: Amanda, Alicia (Aaron), Nathaniel (Lorraine), William K. (Krista), Charles N. (Elizabeth), Jenna, Julia (Michael), Michael, Jacob (Anna), Seth (Mallory), and Sarah (Timothy); and twelve great-grandchildren. She has a surviving brother, Verldon Campbell. Margie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Joy, Jean, Curtis, and Edward; and grandson, J. Michael Webster. A visitation will be held at the Oak Forest Church of Christ, 13071 St. Mary's Road, Brookville, Indiana, 47012, on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

