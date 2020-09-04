ARNOLD, Rick W. Rick W. Arnold, age 70, of Aurora, Indiana, formerly of West Chester, passed away at his residence on August 31, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Melvin and Laberta (Schutt) Arnold. Rick went to Lakota Schools and joined the U.S. Navy after graduation from Lakota High School. On June 5, 1971 in Pisgah, Ohio Rick married Kathie Ruark. He was employed at Mel Arnold's Garage for many years as a diesel truck mechanic, retiring in 2013. Rick enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his two children; Richard C. (Emily) Arnold and Laberta (Stan) Holowiecki. Three grandchildren; Xander, Sawyer and Thatcher Arnold. One brother; Don (Sue) Arnold. A sister-in-law; Rita Arnold. He was prededed in death by his wife Kathie in 2013, one brother; Ed Arnold and his parents. There will be a visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5:00 pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:30 pm. Burial will be held at River View Cemetery in Aurora, IN on Wednesday at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

