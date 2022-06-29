ARNOLD, Tonya Arlene



TONYA ARLENE ARNOLD, 63, passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born February 5, 1959, a daughter of Willie Stant Arnold and Birdie Mae (Stephens) Arnold in Springfield, Ohio. Tonya was a graduate of Springfield South High School and she attended Central State University. She was a Caregiver with her last place of employment being at Women's Recovery Center in Xenia, Ohio. Tonya was a faithful member of Greater Grace Temple where she served on the hospitality committee and was a member of the choir.



She leaves to cherish her loving memory, two children, Stephon (Companion Betty Williams) Arnold, and Jessica (Anthony) Walls; three sisters, Patricia Daniels, Linda (Randall) Young, and Diann (James) Elder; one brother, Willie (Vicky) Arnold; five grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.



Tonya was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Donald, and Gary Arnold; two sisters, Donna Jean Arnold and Deborah Nooks.



Visitation will be held at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, July 1, 2022. Public visitation will be at 12:00 noon, and service will be held at 1:00pm with Bishop Ronald Logan, eulogist. Final resting place will be Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



