ARNOLD, Victor Lamar



57, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Victor was born in Springfield, Ohio, to Marva Dodge and



William Arnold on January 2, 1964. Victor a veteran of the U.S. Army as well was an avid chess player and fisherman. He loved to play Bid Whiz, Yahtzee and spending time with his family. Victor was the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan you would ever meet.



Victor leaves to cherish in his memory, wife of 28 years, Bonita Arnold; children, Victor (Tonya) Arnold, Jr, Keyonna Colquitt, Brandi (Thomas) Stewart, Courtney (Raymon) Sherrell and



Portia Arnold; father William (Margo) Arnold and stepfather Lamar Dodge; siblings Cynthia Powell, Marcia Cheatham, Darryl Arnold, Anthony (Shawna) Arnold, Gerald (Heather)



Arnold; grandmother Rosemary Arnold; grandchildren A'Daia Brown, Dayonna Colquitt, DaNya Brown, Amier Day, Victoria Arnold, Syncere and Alaysha Colquitt, Jayden, Mila and



Jeremiah Sherrell, Reign and Riyan Stewart; great-grandchildren Ever'Niyah Kelly, Olivia Manning, and Miyah Colquitt, and a host of family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother Marva Dodge; maternal grandparents Marvin and Jane Sutton; paternal grandparents John and Helen Arnold and other relatives and friends.



Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be held at 10 am until time for Celebration of Life Service which will be private at 11am with Jimmy Elder



officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face masks will be required. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

