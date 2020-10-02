ARTHUR, John Paul Age 77 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He retired from General Motors as a financial analyst. John was a longtime member of Concord United Methodist Church. He was an avid record collector of 50's, 60's and 70's music and an amateur wine maker. John also enjoyed being outside and taking walks in the woods. He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Pamela (Bossard) Arthur, son: Bradley James (Sandy) Arthur of KY, daughter: Tiffany Anne Arthur of Washington, D.C., grandchildren: Taylor Arthur, Keegan Arthur, Kaydence Arthur, Adeline Wells, great-grandchildren: Aiden and Alaya, nephew: Richard Arthur of Marysville, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul Edwin and Mary Azile (Gill) Arthur, brother: Thomas Arthur and sister: Mary Lou Moser. A Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery (1123 S. Main Street, Englewood) with Rev. Maggie Sykes officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Concord United Methodist Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

