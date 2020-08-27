ARTZ, Grant L. Grant L. Artz, 99, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord Monday, August 24, 2020, in the Ohio Masonic Home. He was born October 15, 1920, in North Hampton, Ohio, the son, of Floyd and Ruth (Skillings) Artz. Grant was a devoted member of the North Hampton Community Church. He was also a member of St. Andrew's Lodge #619 F&AM and the Home City Chapter of the Eastern Star. Mr Artz was retired from Kelsey Hayes following 30 years of service. Survivors include a daughter; Donna Perry, grandchildren; Jacob Stabler, Angela and April Smith, siblings; Roger Artz, Helen Weaver, Phyllis (Mort) Helton, Philip (Yvonne) Artz, Barbara Stahly and Evelyn (Wayne) Stauffer, numerous nieces and nephews and very special friends "TC" and David Storer and family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife; Ruth E. (Bickle) Artz, May 7, 2017, his first wife; Nina (Coon) Artz, a daughter; Linda Liddle, a son; Philip Artz, his parents, his step mother; May Nichols, brothers; Chester, Wesley, James, Clarence and David and sisters; Irene, Mary, Susan, Isabelle and Marilyn. Private funeral services will be held for Grant's family in the North Hampton Community Church. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Hampton Community Church, P.O. Box 277, North Hampton, Ohio 45349. Arrangements are being handed by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

