ARWAY, Lawrence W. "Larry"



84 of Kettering, OH, met his God on July 10, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton with his wife at his side. He was born on August 31, 1937, to George Arway and Philomena (Brett) Arway in Akron, OH. He earned his BS from John Carroll University, Cleveland, OH. He will be sorely missed by his wife, Theresa (Rudy) Arway, three sons Lawrence G., David E., Timothy J., Sr. and grandson, Timothy J. Arway, Jr. "TJ," a most special person in Larry's life. He will be missed by brothers Richard (Holmdel, NJ), George (Akron, OH), and Philip (Vickie) of Dublin, OH. He is survived by many nephews and nieces. Before Larry was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, at Fort Eustis, VA, he earned the Carbine Expert Badge. He became an Army Captain while serving in the Reserves. In 1965, he returned to Ohio and worked for GE in Cincinnati. In 1970, he moved to Kettering and while working for Standard Register of Dayton he is credited for several patents. After 33 years he retired but continued his strong work ethic in several endeavors. He had numerous friends from coast to coast. The family would like to thank all medical/nursing professionals who cared for Larry over the years, especially Dr. Nancy Liu and her staff. He loved his family, friends and caring neighbors. At one time he was an avid fisherman and professional writer. He coached boys baseball for many years. He was intelligent, kind and generous. He was a friend of Bill W. for 42 years. Viewing at 9:30 AM on July 18, 2022, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kettering. Burial at Calvary Cemetery Kateri Preserve following Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Charles Church or Hospice of Dayton. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering.

