ASBURY, Virginia Karen Hale Virginia Karen Hale Asbury, 65, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on January 23, 1955, to parents, Charles and Verla (Cobb) Hale. Virginia had worked as a surgical technician at Middletown Regional Hospital. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Danielle (Scott) Asbury-Rose & Chrishelle Asbury; sisters, Joelene Mayabb & Sharon (Merle) Sallee; grandchildren, Isaiah Rose & Taylor (fiance, Bobby) Tribbey; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Rall & Caroline Rall; her former husband & friend, Daniel Asbury; special friends, Sally Bond, Velma Riley & Carla Woods; and many special & loving nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Hale; sister, Gerea Blankenship; grandson, Jonah David Rose; and special in-laws, Russell & Hazel Asbury & brother-in-law, Joe Mayabb. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

